Dr Mak Wan-ling at the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Felix Wong
Doctor guilty of manslaughter in Hong Kong’s worst beauty treatment blunder also suffered greatly from the incident, court hears
- Defence counsel Peter Duncan SC says Dr Mak Wan-ling developed depression as she faced stress and adverse publicity following the incident
- But Madam Justice Judianna Barnes says the accident wouldn’t have happened if the doctor did her job properly to protect the patient
