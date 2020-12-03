Cheung Kie-chung has been sentenced to life in jail for murdering his wife. Photo: Croucher Foundation
University of Hong Kong professor jailed for life over ‘cold-blooded’ murder of his wife, whose body he kept in a box in his office
- Cheung Kie-chung was convicted last week despite bid to reduce charge to manslaughter because he was depressed at time of killing
- Judge says no matter how ‘gentle or caring’ Cheung was before, he ‘cold-bloodedly killed his wife’ of 30 years
