Abalone believed headed to Shenzhen is displayed after its seizure in an anti-smuggling operation on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s biggest seaborne smuggling seizure in over a decade brings tally to HK$540 million for year, dwarfing 2019 total
- Thursday haul valued at HK$80 million included everything from iPhone 12s to abalone to what is believed to be potentially endangered red coral
- With land routes largely out of commission thanks to Covid-19 border closures, smugglers forced to abandon cars, human couriers, officials say
Topic | Crime
