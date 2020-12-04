Abalone believed headed to Shenzhen is displayed after its seizure in an anti-smuggling operation on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong Abalone believed headed to Shenzhen is displayed after its seizure in an anti-smuggling operation on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s biggest seaborne smuggling seizure in over a decade brings tally to HK$540 million for year, dwarfing 2019 total

  • Thursday haul valued at HK$80 million included everything from iPhone 12s to abalone to what is believed to be potentially endangered red coral
  • With land routes largely out of commission thanks to Covid-19 border closures, smugglers forced to abandon cars, human couriers, officials say

Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:45pm, 4 Dec, 2020

