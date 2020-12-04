Security camera footage shows 62-year-old Chung Chi-wah being beaten as he lies on a hospital gurney. Photo: Handout Security camera footage shows 62-year-old Chung Chi-wah being beaten as he lies on a hospital gurney. Photo: Handout
Security camera footage shows 62-year-old Chung Chi-wah being beaten as he lies on a hospital gurney. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police officer who watched as colleagues assaulted prisoner in hospital found guilty of misconduct

  • Judge rules 31-year-old Lam Yik-sang ‘completely abandoned’ his duty as an officer when he failed to intervene in the assault
  • Chung Chi-wah, arrested after drunkenly punching a sergeant, was beaten with bare hands and batons for some 23 minutes

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 4:04pm, 4 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Security camera footage shows 62-year-old Chung Chi-wah being beaten as he lies on a hospital gurney. Photo: Handout Security camera footage shows 62-year-old Chung Chi-wah being beaten as he lies on a hospital gurney. Photo: Handout
Security camera footage shows 62-year-old Chung Chi-wah being beaten as he lies on a hospital gurney. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE