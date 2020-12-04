In the first 10 months of this year, Hong Kong police dealt with 12,900 reports of deception. Photo: Warton Li
Thirteen Hongkongers accused of using false data in bungled attempts to open virtual bank accounts detained following citywide raids
- Police believe some of the suspects planned to sell accounts or use them to launder crime proceeds, while others wanted to get welcome gifts
- Officers are trying to find out whether they were all part of the same syndicate and say further arrests are possible
