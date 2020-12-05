Ivan Lam and Joshua Wong were among those jailed this week, triggering a supportive statement for the defendants from the US. Photo: Winson Wong Ivan Lam and Joshua Wong were among those jailed this week, triggering a supportive statement for the defendants from the US. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Beijing blasts ‘absurd’ tributes to Joshua Wong, other jailed Hong Kong activists after US, Britain express disgust at ‘political persecution’

  • China’s top body overseeing Hong Kong says sentences handed to Wong and others do not compensate for their crimes against the nation
  • US secretary of state said earlier that Hong Kong activists‘ resistance is ‘testament to the human spirit’

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Christy Leung
Updated: 12:13am, 5 Dec, 2020

