Ivan Lam and Joshua Wong were among those jailed this week, triggering a supportive statement for the defendants from the US. Photo: Winson Wong
Beijing blasts ‘absurd’ tributes to Joshua Wong, other jailed Hong Kong activists after US, Britain express disgust at ‘political persecution’
- China’s top body overseeing Hong Kong says sentences handed to Wong and others do not compensate for their crimes against the nation
- US secretary of state said earlier that Hong Kong activists‘ resistance is ‘testament to the human spirit’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
