A West Kowloon Court magistrate received a bomb threat at his office the day he denied bail to media tycoon Jimmy Lai, police say. Photo: Felix Wong A West Kowloon Court magistrate received a bomb threat at his office the day he denied bail to media tycoon Jimmy Lai, police say. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong magistrate handling Jimmy Lai’s fraud case receives bomb threat after remanding media tycoon in custody

  • A police source says a person called the magistrate’s office on the day Lai was denied bail and threatened to blow up the judge and his family
  • The decision to deny bail had drawn international criticism, with the justice department urging commentators not to make ‘groundless accusations’

Christy Leung
Updated: 5:49pm, 5 Dec, 2020

