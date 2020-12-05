A West Kowloon Court magistrate received a bomb threat at his office the day he denied bail to media tycoon Jimmy Lai, police say. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong magistrate handling Jimmy Lai’s fraud case receives bomb threat after remanding media tycoon in custody
- A police source says a person called the magistrate’s office on the day Lai was denied bail and threatened to blow up the judge and his family
- The decision to deny bail had drawn international criticism, with the justice department urging commentators not to make ‘groundless accusations’
