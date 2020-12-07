Scams involving fake officials and shady mobile phone apps have spiked this year. Photo: Shutterstock Scams involving fake officials and shady mobile phone apps have spiked this year. Photo: Shutterstock
Scams involving fake officials and shady mobile phone apps have spiked this year. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Spike in Hong Kong phone scams: widow, 85, loses HK$20 million, teenager hands over HK$200,000 to save parents from ‘trouble’

  • Police say 895 victims reported losing total of HK$402 million to phone tricksters from January to September
  • Scammers raked in HK$300 million pretending to be officials demanding payment

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 8:19am, 7 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Scams involving fake officials and shady mobile phone apps have spiked this year. Photo: Shutterstock Scams involving fake officials and shady mobile phone apps have spiked this year. Photo: Shutterstock
Scams involving fake officials and shady mobile phone apps have spiked this year. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE