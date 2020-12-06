Ted Hui leaving the Western Police Station in November, following his arrest in connection with throwing foul-smelling objects inside Legco earlier this year. Photo: AFP Ted Hui leaving the Western Police Station in November, following his arrest in connection with throwing foul-smelling objects inside Legco earlier this year. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong police chief says Ted Hui should be ashamed for jumping bail, as force freezes his bank accounts and looks into HK$3.5 million crowdfunding campaign

  • Police obtained search warrant to suspend some functions of accounts belonging to Hui and his family at three banks
  • Commissioner of Police Chris Tang accuses Hui of lacking a conscience after former opposition lawmaker fled to Britain last week

Natalie WongDenise Tsang
Natalie Wong and Denise Tsang

Updated: 3:19pm, 6 Dec, 2020

