Hong Kong police chief says Ted Hui should be ashamed for jumping bail, as force freezes his bank accounts and looks into HK$3.5 million crowdfunding campaign
- Police obtained search warrant to suspend some functions of accounts belonging to Hui and his family at three banks
- Commissioner of Police Chris Tang accuses Hui of lacking a conscience after former opposition lawmaker fled to Britain last week
Ted Hui leaving the Western Police Station in November, following his arrest in connection with throwing foul-smelling objects inside Legco earlier this year. Photo: AFP