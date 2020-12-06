Many overseas investors have found themselves duped in Hong Kong-based stock scams. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong online stocks con men use romance, get-rich-quick schemes to trick victims in Singapore, Macau
- Fraudsters fool victims outside Hong Kong into putting millions into ‘pump and dump’ scam
- Spike in online investment fraud cases up to October, with 379 reports involving HK$196 million
Topic | Scams and swindles
Many overseas investors have found themselves duped in Hong Kong-based stock scams. Photo: Sam Tsang