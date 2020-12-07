“The police have taken away a computer and an iPad,” Cheung said, adding that Yeung was being helped by a lawyer.

Arthur Yeung was taken to Ma On Shan Police Station. Photo: Fung Chang

Last month, more than 100 people protested against the school management’s decision to move graduation ceremonies online, and said the university had deprived students of the opportunity to express their views.

In the past, students have regularly used the ceremonies as an opportunity to express political views, and during the campus protest, demonstrators were heard calling for Hong Kong independence and liberation, prompting the police’s national security unit to investigate.

national security law Earlier this year, Beijing imposed aon Hong Kong outlawing acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and interference by foreign or external forces in the city’s affairs.

Critics said it marked the end of the “one country, two systems” principle guaranteeing the city a high degree of autonomy from Chinese rule.

Yeung ran for a seat on Wan Chai district council last year, but lost.

The Post has asked the police for a response.