Hong Kong graduate arrested over Chinese University campus protest being investigated by national security unit
- Arthur Yeung was detained at his flat at 7am on Monday and taken to Ma On Shan Police Station
- Yeung was part of demonstration over graduation ceremonies where people were heard calling for Hong Kong independence
According to a post on his Facebook page, Arthur Yeung was detained by police at 7am at his flat on Monday.
A call to Yeung’s mobile phone was answered by his girlfriend, Alice Cheung, who confirmed the arrest.
“The police have taken away a computer and an iPad,” Cheung said, adding that Yeung was being helped by a lawyer.
Last month, more than 100 people protested against the school management’s decision to move graduation ceremonies online, and said the university had deprived students of the opportunity to express their views.
In the past, students have regularly used the ceremonies as an opportunity to express political views, and during the campus protest, demonstrators were heard calling for Hong Kong independence and liberation, prompting the police’s national security unit to investigate.
Critics said it marked the end of the “one country, two systems” principle guaranteeing the city a high degree of autonomy from Chinese rule.
Yeung ran for a seat on Wan Chai district council last year, but lost.
The Post has asked the police for a response.