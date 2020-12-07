Cheung Ying-fai, 42, told Hong Kong’s High Court he left his infant daughter alone to teach his wife a lesson. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong man tells court he left infant daughter unattended to ‘scare’ wife, but never intended for child to die
- Cheung Ying-fai, whose wife left for the mainland unannounced, said he was ‘so angry’ he wanted to ‘copy’ her actions to teach her a lesson
- But the 42-year-old misestimated when his spouse would return, he told the court, leading to the baby being left alone for 37 hours before her body was discovered
