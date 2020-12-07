The Law Society says public confidence in the impartial administration of justice will not shaken by criminal threats. Photo: Reuters The Law Society says public confidence in the impartial administration of justice will not shaken by criminal threats. Photo: Reuters
The Law Society says public confidence in the impartial administration of justice will not shaken by criminal threats. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong Law Society condemns ‘abhorrent’ death threat issued to city’s top magistrate after denying Jimmy Lai bail

  • Man rang up office of Victor So, one of six magistrates handling national security cases, warning a bomb would kill him and his family
  • Law Society condemns intimidation tactics but says they will not stop the fair and impartial delivery of justice

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 9:33pm, 7 Dec, 2020

