A crowd of anti-government protestors stand on Hennessy Road in Causeway Bay during an illegal march on July 1. Photo: Sam Tsang
developing | Former Hong Kong lawmakers among eight opposition activists arrested over illegal assembly

  • Eddie Chu, Wu Chi Wai, and ‘Long Hair’ Leung Kwok-hung among those detained
  • Early morning operation targeted those who took part in annual protest march on July 1

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Emily Tsang
Updated: 9:33am, 8 Dec, 2020

