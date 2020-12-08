A crowd of anti-government protestors stand on Hennessy Road in Causeway Bay during an illegal march on July 1. Photo: Sam Tsang
developing | Former Hong Kong lawmakers among eight opposition activists arrested over illegal assembly
- Eddie Chu, Wu Chi Wai, and ‘Long Hair’ Leung Kwok-hung among those detained
- Early morning operation targeted those who took part in annual protest march on July 1
Topic | Hong Kong protests
