Dr Mak Wan-ling is taken away from the High Court by Correctional Services Department officers on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong doctor jailed for 3½ years after woman died in city’s worst beauty treatment blunder
- Dr Mak Wan-ling was convicted of manslaughter last week in the death of Chan Yuen-lam
- Chan died after a blood transfusion treatment went wrong at the clinic in Causeway Bay in 2012
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Dr Mak Wan-ling is taken away from the High Court by Correctional Services Department officers on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong