Retired sergeant Ng Yip Suk-fun was fined after she was convicted of three counts of common assault at West Kowloon Court on Tuesday. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: retired policewoman fined HK$4,500 for assaulting man by kissing him during last year’s unrest

  • Ng Yip Suk-fun, the 68-year-old former sergeant was also found guilty of threatening to kiss the man again, as well as hitting him during a skirmish
  • Magistrate Lau Suk-han rules the incident a wilful assault, but says it was not sexually motivated as the defendant and the victim were complete strangers

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 6:23pm, 8 Dec, 2020

