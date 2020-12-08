Retired sergeant Ng Yip Suk-fun was fined after she was convicted of three counts of common assault at West Kowloon Court on Tuesday. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong protests: retired policewoman fined HK$4,500 for assaulting man by kissing him during last year’s unrest
- Ng Yip Suk-fun, the 68-year-old former sergeant was also found guilty of threatening to kiss the man again, as well as hitting him during a skirmish
- Magistrate Lau Suk-han rules the incident a wilful assault, but says it was not sexually motivated as the defendant and the victim were complete strangers
