The historic Maryknoll House in Stanley, where construction workers unearthed a cache of wartime grenades and ammunition. Photo: Winson Wong
Cache of wartime grenades, ammunition unearthed at construction site near historic Hong Kong building
- Workers find 20 hand grenades along with some 2,000 rounds of ammunition near the 85-year-old Maryknoll House, a former home to Catholic missionaries
- Explosive ordnance disposal officers detonate the grenades at the scene, and remove the ammunition for further investigation
Topic | Hong Kong police
