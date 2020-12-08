The historic Maryknoll House in Stanley, where construction workers unearthed a cache of wartime grenades and ammunition. Photo: Winson Wong The historic Maryknoll House in Stanley, where construction workers unearthed a cache of wartime grenades and ammunition. Photo: Winson Wong
The historic Maryknoll House in Stanley, where construction workers unearthed a cache of wartime grenades and ammunition. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Cache of wartime grenades, ammunition unearthed at construction site near historic Hong Kong building

  • Workers find 20 hand grenades along with some 2,000 rounds of ammunition near the 85-year-old Maryknoll House, a former home to Catholic missionaries
  • Explosive ordnance disposal officers detonate the grenades at the scene, and remove the ammunition for further investigation

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 6:15pm, 8 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The historic Maryknoll House in Stanley, where construction workers unearthed a cache of wartime grenades and ammunition. Photo: Winson Wong The historic Maryknoll House in Stanley, where construction workers unearthed a cache of wartime grenades and ammunition. Photo: Winson Wong
The historic Maryknoll House in Stanley, where construction workers unearthed a cache of wartime grenades and ammunition. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE