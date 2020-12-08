The case was heard at the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong man found guilty of murdering girlfriend by stabbing her 33 times with chef’s knife on city bus
- Admitting he was a possessive partner, engineer Ng Yan-kin, 26, followed Annie Li, 20, onto the bus, where he unleashed the frenzied attack
- The couple had been fighting over his controlling behaviour in the lead-up to the killing and Li had sought the return of videos and photos of them having sex
Topic | Hong Kong courts
The case was heard at the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li