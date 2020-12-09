Agnes Chow was jailed earlier this month in relation to a 15-hour siege of police headquarters during last year’s social unrest. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: opposition activist Agnes Chow denied bail by High Court
- Chow was appealing her 10-month prison sentence after pleading guilty over her role in 2019 siege of police headquarters
- Chow, who was sentenced alongside Joshua Wong and Ivan Lam last week, was the only one of the three with no criminal record
Topic | Hong Kong courts
