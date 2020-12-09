It is the first time in recent years officers detected such seaborne drug smuggling activity using a speedboat and involving a high value of cocaine. Photo: Hong Kong Police
Seaborne drug smuggling through speedboats under investigation as Hong Kong police seize cocaine worth HK$35 million, arrest two
- Officers seized 15kg cocaine from a man at Ma Wan Chung pier in Tung Chung, while another 5kg was found in a boat that delivered the shipment
- Police arrest the 46-year-old man at the pier and the 26-year-old driver of the speedboat, as three others fled towards San Tau village
Topic | Drugs
