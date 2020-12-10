One-time Birmingham City Football Club owner Carson Yeung leaves District Court after testifying in his money-laundering trial in 2013. Photo: AP
Hong Kong businessman and former Birmingham City Football Club chief Carson Yeung injured in hotel attack
- Carson Yeung sustains head injuries after two unidentified men hit him with glasses following an argument pertaining to investment matters
- The attack took place in the lobby of the Park Lane hotel in Causeway Bay
