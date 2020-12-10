A seven-member panel found a man guilty of manslaughter on Thursday for leaving his infant daughter unattended for 37 hours, resulting in her death. Photo: Warton Li A seven-member panel found a man guilty of manslaughter on Thursday for leaving his infant daughter unattended for 37 hours, resulting in her death. Photo: Warton Li
A seven-member panel found a man guilty of manslaughter on Thursday for leaving his infant daughter unattended for 37 hours, resulting in her death. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong man who left baby unattended because he was ‘so angry’ at his wife found guilty of manslaughter

  • Seven-member panel unanimously finds defendant guilty of manslaughter, but clears him of the more serious charge of murder
  • The court had heard the defendant left the baby unattended for 37 hours after he departed for the mainland, leading to her death by suffocation

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 7:21pm, 10 Dec, 2020

