A seven-member panel found a man guilty of manslaughter on Thursday for leaving his infant daughter unattended for 37 hours, resulting in her death. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong man who left baby unattended because he was ‘so angry’ at his wife found guilty of manslaughter
- Seven-member panel unanimously finds defendant guilty of manslaughter, but clears him of the more serious charge of murder
- The court had heard the defendant left the baby unattended for 37 hours after he departed for the mainland, leading to her death by suffocation
Topic | Hong Kong courts
A seven-member panel found a man guilty of manslaughter on Thursday for leaving his infant daughter unattended for 37 hours, resulting in her death. Photo: Warton Li