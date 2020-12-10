Former civil servant Wilson Fung is appealing against his misconduct investigation. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Married ex-Hong Kong official appeals against misconduct conviction over property payment from businesswoman, who was also his lover
- Wilson Fung was jailed last year for misconduct in public office after not telling the government about his dealings with Cheyenne Chan
- His lawyer says trial judge was ‘plainly wrong’ to find that Fung – who handled Chan’s aviation-related applications while in office – knew of her business interests
Topic | Hong Kong courts
