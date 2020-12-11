Studentlocalism founder Tony Chung was convicted on Friday of desecrating the national flag and participating in an unlawful protest. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong court finds student activist Tony Chung guilty of desecrating flag, taking part in unlawful protest
- The 19-year-old Studentlocalism founder was accused of tossing the national flag to the ground during a 2019 extradition bill protest
- The two convictions carry potential jail sentences of up to three years, though the possibility of being sent to a training, detention or rehabilitation centre remains
