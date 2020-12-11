The fire broke out in a second-floor flat of Tai Chung Building on Ivy Street in Mong Kok on Thursday. Photo: Now TV News The fire broke out in a second-floor flat of Tai Chung Building on Ivy Street in Mong Kok on Thursday. Photo: Now TV News
Hong Kong woman critical, three pet dogs die in Mong Kok flat fire

  • The blaze broke out in the second-floor flat of Tai Chung Building on Ivy Street around 11.30pm on Thursday
  • Police say woman, 32, had a habit of smoking in bed and that might have caused the fire after she fell asleep

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:32pm, 11 Dec, 2020

