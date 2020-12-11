A District Court judge on Friday sentenced 25-year-old Lai Chun-hung to 40 months in jail for tossing a petrol bomb at a 2019 protest. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: construction worker gets 40 months’ jail for tossing petrol bomb at police car
- Lai Chun-hung, 25, had previously pleaded guilty to tossing the burning bottle in a bid to halt the force’s advance towards a group of 100 protesters
- While the makeshift bomb did not explode, Judge Amanda Woodcock said a deterrent sentence was necessary given the inherent danger of the action
Topic | Hong Kong protests
