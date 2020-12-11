A District Court judge on Friday sentenced 25-year-old Lai Chun-hung to 40 months in jail for tossing a petrol bomb at a 2019 protest. Photo: Warton Li A District Court judge on Friday sentenced 25-year-old Lai Chun-hung to 40 months in jail for tossing a petrol bomb at a 2019 protest. Photo: Warton Li
A District Court judge on Friday sentenced 25-year-old Lai Chun-hung to 40 months in jail for tossing a petrol bomb at a 2019 protest. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: construction worker gets 40 months’ jail for tossing petrol bomb at police car

  • Lai Chun-hung, 25, had previously pleaded guilty to tossing the burning bottle in a bid to halt the force’s advance towards a group of 100 protesters
  • While the makeshift bomb did not explode, Judge Amanda Woodcock said a deterrent sentence was necessary given the inherent danger of the action

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 7:54pm, 11 Dec, 2020

