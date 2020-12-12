Banks in Hong Kong are under pressure from US sanctions. Photo: Warton Li Banks in Hong Kong are under pressure from US sanctions. Photo: Warton Li
Banks in Hong Kong are under pressure from US sanctions. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

exclusive | Wife takes charge of the money, after Hong Kong official on US sanctions list loses bank accounts, credit card

  • Blacklisted officials told to close accounts after US State Department warned banks, Post learns
  • US action over national security law a bother, but those affected learn to live with disruption

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 9:30pm, 12 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Banks in Hong Kong are under pressure from US sanctions. Photo: Warton Li Banks in Hong Kong are under pressure from US sanctions. Photo: Warton Li
Banks in Hong Kong are under pressure from US sanctions. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE