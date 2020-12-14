The injured pigeon allegedly beaten by an 84-year-old man outside Sun Wo House in Tai Po. Photo: Handout
Elderly Hongkonger arrested – again – over attacking pigeons at Tai Po public housing estate
- The 84-year-old was first hauled in by police on November 4, a day after a neighbour said he had struck a bird when faeces landed on him
- Monday morning’s fresh incident led to injured bird taken to SPCA’s Wan Chai facility for treatment
Topic | Crime
