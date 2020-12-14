Police stand guard during a banned rally on National Day in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE Police stand guard during a banned rally on National Day in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Police stand guard during a banned rally on National Day in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Why Hong Kong police got HK$180 million in donations last year, and spent nearly HK$65 million on snacks

  • Total spending nearly tripled to HK$114.36 million as fund supported officers battling civil unrest in city
  • Refreshments for officers saw biggest increase, while fund moved out of the red with surplus of nearly HK$74 million

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Ng Kang-chungClifford Lo
Ng Kang-chung and Clifford Lo

Updated: 9:45pm, 14 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Police stand guard during a banned rally on National Day in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE Police stand guard during a banned rally on National Day in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Police stand guard during a banned rally on National Day in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE