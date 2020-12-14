Hong Kong police have accused the suspects of blackmail, intimidation and controlling others for the purposes of sexual intercourse. Photo: Warton Li
Seven arrested in Hong Kong over exploiting performers in high-end gay sex show ring
- Police have identified four victims who took part in the shows and claimed they were denied pay, as well as threatened with blackmail
- The live performances took place four days a month, usually in four- and five-star hotel rooms
