Hong Kong police have accused the suspects of blackmail, intimidation and controlling others for the purposes of sexual intercourse. Photo: Warton Li Hong Kong police have accused the suspects of blackmail, intimidation and controlling others for the purposes of sexual intercourse. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police have accused the suspects of blackmail, intimidation and controlling others for the purposes of sexual intercourse. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Seven arrested in Hong Kong over exploiting performers in high-end gay sex show ring

  • Police have identified four victims who took part in the shows and claimed they were denied pay, as well as threatened with blackmail
  • The live performances took place four days a month, usually in four- and five-star hotel rooms

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 10:27pm, 14 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong police have accused the suspects of blackmail, intimidation and controlling others for the purposes of sexual intercourse. Photo: Warton Li Hong Kong police have accused the suspects of blackmail, intimidation and controlling others for the purposes of sexual intercourse. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police have accused the suspects of blackmail, intimidation and controlling others for the purposes of sexual intercourse. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE