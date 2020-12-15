Evidence seized during the bust of a Hong Kong money-laundering ring that moved HK$880 million in just 11 months. Photo: Sam Tsang
Four arrested as Hong Kong customs busts money-laundering ring that moved HK$880 million in just 11 months
- The illegal operation used a local remittance firm in Wan Chai and involved more than 20 shell companies
- One of those arrested is believed to be the ringleader of the syndicate
