Police escort suspects arrested in an anti-vice operation launched in Kowloon on Sunday night. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest 27 suspected prostitutes in anti-vice operation, warn of potential for sex work to spread coronavirus
- The 27 women are suspected of entering the city illegally, with police saying they could have come into contact with as many as 2,000 clients in recent weeks
- The women will be handed over to other law enforcement agencies, which will arrange for them to take coronavirus tests
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
