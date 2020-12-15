Police escort suspects arrested in an anti-vice operation launched in Kowloon on Sunday night. Photo: Handout Police escort suspects arrested in an anti-vice operation launched in Kowloon on Sunday night. Photo: Handout
Police escort suspects arrested in an anti-vice operation launched in Kowloon on Sunday night. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest 27 suspected prostitutes in anti-vice operation, warn of potential for sex work to spread coronavirus

  • The 27 women are suspected of entering the city illegally, with police saying they could have come into contact with as many as 2,000 clients in recent weeks
  • The women will be handed over to other law enforcement agencies, which will arrange for them to take coronavirus tests

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 10:34pm, 15 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Police escort suspects arrested in an anti-vice operation launched in Kowloon on Sunday night. Photo: Handout Police escort suspects arrested in an anti-vice operation launched in Kowloon on Sunday night. Photo: Handout
Police escort suspects arrested in an anti-vice operation launched in Kowloon on Sunday night. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE