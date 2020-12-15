Complaints against judges and judicial officers have risen from 159 in 2014 to 368 in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong Complaints against judges and judicial officers have risen from 159 in 2014 to 368 in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong magistrate accused of bias against protesters cleared of wrongdoing after judiciary probe

  • Magistrate Cheang Kei-hong faced complaints in relation to five protest-related cases he had presided over
  • But Chief Magistrate Victor So says Cheang has not expressed any views that indicate a personal or political inclination, or give rise to a perception of bias

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 11:46pm, 15 Dec, 2020

