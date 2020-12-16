Riot police are seen on standby in Causeway Bay as protesters gather for a march last year. Photo: Sam Tsang Riot police are seen on standby in Causeway Bay as protesters gather for a march last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Only a fraction of complaints against Hong Kong police substantiated, watchdog body says

  • Around a third of the allegations against officers were not fully investigated after being deemed non-pursuable
  • Substantiated allegations led to the force issuing 53 officers advice, warning 25 others and conducting disciplinary reviews of two more

Updated: 2:40am, 16 Dec, 2020

