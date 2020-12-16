Protesters gather for a march from Causeway Bay to Admiralty on September 29, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong magistrate acquits social worker accused of obstructing police after finding officer’s testimony contradictory
- Magistrate May Chung finds that rather than shoving an officer as accused, defendant Hui Lai-ming had in fact been ‘very cooperative’
- The prosecution was also ordered to bear the defendant’s legal costs
