Protesters gather for a march from Causeway Bay to Admiralty on September 29, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong Protesters gather for a march from Causeway Bay to Admiralty on September 29, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Protesters gather for a march from Causeway Bay to Admiralty on September 29, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong magistrate acquits social worker accused of obstructing police after finding officer’s testimony contradictory

  • Magistrate May Chung finds that rather than shoving an officer as accused, defendant Hui Lai-ming had in fact been ‘very cooperative’
  • The prosecution was also ordered to bear the defendant’s legal costs

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 4:34pm, 16 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters gather for a march from Causeway Bay to Admiralty on September 29, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong Protesters gather for a march from Causeway Bay to Admiralty on September 29, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Protesters gather for a march from Causeway Bay to Admiralty on September 29, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE