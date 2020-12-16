Between May 2019 and last month, police received 14 reports of credit card theft involving around HK$320,000 in total in Sau Mau Ping. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong police arrest jobless man believed to be involved in 14 cases of credit card theft in Sau Mau Ping
- Suspect is accused of stealing letters containing new credit cards, removing the chips, and fixing them onto bogus cards to withdraw cash
- Police seize 28 chips, several bank and membership cards, and three Hong Kong identity cards in his home in Ngau Tau Kok
