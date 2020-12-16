The two women were found unresponsive in the car parked at the Sai O Village bus stop. Photo: Sam Tsang The two women were found unresponsive in the car parked at the Sai O Village bus stop. Photo: Sam Tsang
The two women were found unresponsive in the car parked at the Sai O Village bus stop. Photo: Sam Tsang
Malaysian professor serving life sentence in Hong Kong for murdering wife and daughter with gas-filled yoga ball maintains deaths were ‘an unfortunate accident’

  • Khaw Kim Sun was jailed in 2018 after a High Court jury found him guilty of murdering his wife Wong Siew Fing and their second child Lily Khaw
  • Counsel Franco Kuan calls the incident ‘an accident’ and says scientific evidence supports the hypothesis that one of the victims could have placed the ball

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 12:24am, 17 Dec, 2020

