A man who left his three-month-old baby unattended for 37 hours, leading to its death, was jailed for nearly five years on Thursday. Photo: Warton Li A man who left his three-month-old baby unattended for 37 hours, leading to its death, was jailed for nearly five years on Thursday. Photo: Warton Li
A man who left his three-month-old baby unattended for 37 hours, leading to its death, was jailed for nearly five years on Thursday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong man who left baby unattended for 37 hours sentenced to nearly 5 year for manslaughter

  • Madam Justice Esther Toh Lye-ping said that while she believed Cheung Ying-fai had been a loving father, she needed to hand down a deterrent sentence
  • The defence had asked that Cheung be released on time served, as his life was already ‘completely destroyed’

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 6:34pm, 17 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A man who left his three-month-old baby unattended for 37 hours, leading to its death, was jailed for nearly five years on Thursday. Photo: Warton Li A man who left his three-month-old baby unattended for 37 hours, leading to its death, was jailed for nearly five years on Thursday. Photo: Warton Li
A man who left his three-month-old baby unattended for 37 hours, leading to its death, was jailed for nearly five years on Thursday. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE