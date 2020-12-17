A man who left his three-month-old baby unattended for 37 hours, leading to its death, was jailed for nearly five years on Thursday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong man who left baby unattended for 37 hours sentenced to nearly 5 year for manslaughter
- Madam Justice Esther Toh Lye-ping said that while she believed Cheung Ying-fai had been a loving father, she needed to hand down a deterrent sentence
- The defence had asked that Cheung be released on time served, as his life was already ‘completely destroyed’
Topic | Hong Kong courts
A man who left his three-month-old baby unattended for 37 hours, leading to its death, was jailed for nearly five years on Thursday. Photo: Warton Li