Hong Kong authorities have confiscated more than HK$560 million worth of contraband cigarettes this year, up 270 per cent from the HK$151 million seizures in 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong customs seized contraband cigarettes worth more than HK$560 million this year, up 270 per cent from 2019
- More than 204 million illegal cigarettes have been seized this year, compared to about 55 million cigarettes, valued at HK$151 million, in the whole of 2019
- But cases have dropped by 83 per cent from 17,368 in 2019 to 3,012 so far in 2020, due to the closure of major border checkpoints amid Covid-19
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
