Evidence seized in a suspect fraud case involving a pandemic relief scheme aimed at helping Hong Kong’s tourism industry. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Evidence seized in a suspect fraud case involving a pandemic relief scheme aimed at helping Hong Kong’s tourism industry. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Scores arrested on suspicion of trying to defraud Hong Kong subsidy scheme intended to help coronavirus-battered tourism industry

  • The 62 suspects, from a wide range of backgrounds, are accused of submitting falsified applications seeking more than HK$2.8 million in relief funds
  • Police suspect seven travel agency directors of recruiting friends and family members to submit their personal information to back up the bogus claims

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Cannix Yau
Updated: 5:33pm, 18 Dec, 2020

