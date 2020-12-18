A burned out truck is seen in the car park of a police sports club following a petrol bomb attack earlier this month. Photo: Felix Wong A burned out truck is seen in the car park of a police sports club following a petrol bomb attack earlier this month. Photo: Felix Wong
Three men arrested on suspicion of involvement in petrol bomb attack at Hong Kong police sports club

  • Police say the three suspects in the attack earlier this month were identified after weeks of detective work spent poring over CCTV footage
  • A force insider says the three were believed to have been incensed at police measures preventing a monthly gathering at Prince Edward MTR station

Updated: 7:20pm, 18 Dec, 2020

A burned out truck is seen in the car park of a police sports club following a petrol bomb attack earlier this month. Photo: Felix Wong
