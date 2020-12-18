Valuables worth HK$10 million were believed to have been stolen from the Hong Kong flat of So Mei-yan. Photo: Instagram. Valuables worth HK$10 million were believed to have been stolen from the Hong Kong flat of So Mei-yan. Photo: Instagram.
Valuables worth HK$10 million were believed to have been stolen from the Hong Kong flat of So Mei-yan. Photo: Instagram.
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Nine arrested over robbery at flat of Hong Kong businesswoman

  • Valuables worth more than HK$10 million reportedly stolen from flat of So Mei-yan at One West Kowloon in Cheung Sha Wan on November 24
  • Police have detained five men and four women in raids across city, while more arrests not ruled out

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:07pm, 18 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Valuables worth HK$10 million were believed to have been stolen from the Hong Kong flat of So Mei-yan. Photo: Instagram. Valuables worth HK$10 million were believed to have been stolen from the Hong Kong flat of So Mei-yan. Photo: Instagram.
Valuables worth HK$10 million were believed to have been stolen from the Hong Kong flat of So Mei-yan. Photo: Instagram.
READ FULL ARTICLE