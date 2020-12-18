Valuables worth HK$10 million were believed to have been stolen from the Hong Kong flat of So Mei-yan. Photo: Instagram.
Nine arrested over robbery at flat of Hong Kong businesswoman
- Valuables worth more than HK$10 million reportedly stolen from flat of So Mei-yan at One West Kowloon in Cheung Sha Wan on November 24
- Police have detained five men and four women in raids across city, while more arrests not ruled out
