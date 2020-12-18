A police officer has pleaded guilty in District Court to sexually assaulting five underage girls. Photo: Warton Li A police officer has pleaded guilty in District Court to sexually assaulting five underage girls. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police officer pleads guilty to sexually assaulting five underage girls, the youngest only 11 years old

  • The officer used social media to find his victims, telling them he ‘loved’ them to lure them into the assaults
  • One of the assaults took place while the officer was out on bail after being arrested over the others

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 11:48pm, 18 Dec, 2020

