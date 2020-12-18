Under the HK$1.5 billion subsidy scheme, manufacturers setting up a production line capable of delivering at least 500,000 masks a month are given up to HK$3 million. Photo: Shutterstock
Police arrest bosses of mask maker on suspicion of swindling Hong Kong government out of HK$9.12 million in subsidies
- Three women and two men, aged 28 to 51, detained over conspiracy to defraud government in connection with a subsidy scheme
- They are accused of using forged receipts to inflate prices of raw materials, resulting in officials paying more than production cost
