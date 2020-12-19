Police revealed the arrests of four men and a woman at a press conference on Saturday. Photo: Facebook
Five arrested as Hong Kong police connect petrol station robberies, counterfeit bills used to buy getaway car
- The four men and one woman taken into custody allegedly scored more than HK$500,000 in two robberies of stations identified as ‘illegal’
- The car used in the second robbery was bought with HK$40,000 in phoney bills, according to police
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
