Police revealed the arrests of four men and a woman at a press conference on Saturday. Photo: Facebook Police revealed the arrests of four men and a woman at a press conference on Saturday. Photo: Facebook
Five arrested as Hong Kong police connect petrol station robberies, counterfeit bills used to buy getaway car

  • The four men and one woman taken into custody allegedly scored more than HK$500,000 in two robberies of stations identified as ‘illegal’
  • The car used in the second robbery was bought with HK$40,000 in phoney bills, according to police

Kanis Leung
Updated: 6:00pm, 19 Dec, 2020

