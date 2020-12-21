Li Wan-keung, 63, was captured by police late Sunday night – 54 hours after his escape from a hospital isolation war. Photo: Handout Li Wan-keung, 63, was captured by police late Sunday night – 54 hours after his escape from a hospital isolation war. Photo: Handout
Li Wan-keung, 63, was captured by police late Sunday night – 54 hours after his escape from a hospital isolation war. Photo: Handout
Escaped Hong Kong Covid-19 patient arrested late Sunday night in Mong Kok, returned to hospital after more than two days on run

  • It was not immediately known where Li Wan-keung, 63, might have visited during his 54 hours on the loose in city
  • A Hospital Authority official had said while he was in a stable condition, he still showed signs of infection and posed a risk to others

Phila Siu
Updated: 12:54am, 21 Dec, 2020

