Li Wan-keung, 63, was captured by police late Sunday night – 54 hours after his escape from a hospital isolation war. Photo: Handout
Escaped Hong Kong Covid-19 patient arrested late Sunday night in Mong Kok, returned to hospital after more than two days on run
- It was not immediately known where Li Wan-keung, 63, might have visited during his 54 hours on the loose in city
- A Hospital Authority official had said while he was in a stable condition, he still showed signs of infection and posed a risk to others
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Li Wan-keung, 63, was captured by police late Sunday night – 54 hours after his escape from a hospital isolation war. Photo: Handout