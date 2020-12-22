OSC Dah Sing Charity Score Challenge 2020 Zoom fitness team member Nicole Ho (left) and team leader Patrick Chan. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Dah Sing Bank’s bowling event for Hong Kong’s underprivileged children turns into online fitness contest amid Covid-19 pandemic
- The bank’s staff engaged in friendly contests through Zoom app, while children from Hong Kong Children in Need Foundation were also invited
- The event was part of Dah Sing’s contributions to Operation Santa Claus, a fundraising drive co-hosted by South China Morning Post and RTHK
