The victim of a Tuesday morning knife attack was pronounced dead at North District Hospital shortly after 12.30pm. Photo: Roy Issa The victim of a Tuesday morning knife attack was pronounced dead at North District Hospital shortly after 12.30pm. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong manhunt: citywide search on for five assailants after man killed in daytime attack with knives, axes

  • Force says perpetrators of the attack in Fanling were all wearing surgical masks and dressed in black
  • The victim was declared dead at North District Hospital after emergency personnel found him unconscious in a pool of blood

Clifford Lo
Updated: 1:50pm, 22 Dec, 2020

