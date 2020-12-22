The victim of a Tuesday morning knife attack was pronounced dead at North District Hospital shortly after 12.30pm. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong manhunt: citywide search on for five assailants after man killed in daytime attack with knives, axes
- Force says perpetrators of the attack in Fanling were all wearing surgical masks and dressed in black
- The victim was declared dead at North District Hospital after emergency personnel found him unconscious in a pool of blood
Topic | Crime
