Hong Kong court finds comedy legend Stephen Chow does not owe ex millions in investment commissions

  • High Court finds Chow is not obligated to pay his ex-girlfriend HK$70 million in commissions on investment gains
  • Chow’s ex, Alice Yu, had argued that Chow had agreed to pay her the fees for her help as a consultant

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 3:20pm, 23 Dec, 2020

