Hong Kong police crack down on underground gambling den for high rollers being run out of luxury penthouse

  • The illegal operation, which occupied the top-floor penthouse of The Masterpiece development, was believed to have brought in HK$1 million a day in profits
  • The unit was fitted out with a baccarat table, soundproofing and a rest area, where gamblers could enjoy wine, whisky and cigars

Clifford Lo
Updated: 7:01pm, 23 Dec, 2020

