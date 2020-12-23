Police display evidence seized from illegal casino in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police crack down on underground gambling den for high rollers being run out of luxury penthouse
- The illegal operation, which occupied the top-floor penthouse of The Masterpiece development, was believed to have brought in HK$1 million a day in profits
- The unit was fitted out with a baccarat table, soundproofing and a rest area, where gamblers could enjoy wine, whisky and cigars
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
